DP Chief: Democracy Being Restored under Moon Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan said that democracy was being restored since the Moon Jae-in administration took office.The ruling party chief gave this assessment on Thursday while attending an event held at parliament where souvenirs were unveiled marking the second anniversary of the Moon administration.Lee said that after reflecting on the past two years, the biggest change is that all state affairs have been conducted transparently and openly in a fair manner.He said that during the previous Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations, unjust backroom deals were the norm while government decision-making and corporate and media relations were also conducted by only a handful of those in power.Lee promised efforts to never return to those days and to deliver tangible change to the public.As for the souvenirs, two types of snow globes were revealed on Thursday: one shows President Moon coming to work on his first day in office and the other depicts him taking the oath of office.The party said three-thousand of the snow globes will go on sale from 2 p.m. on Monday on the party’s Web site, and will be available for purchase only by registered party members.