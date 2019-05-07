US Deploys Reconnaissance Planes to Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military is reportedly deploying several reconnaissance assets to the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's latest launch of short-range projectiles.According to private aviation tracker, Aircraft Spots, a P-3C antisubmarine warfare aircraft from the U.S. Navy was spotted flying in the sky over the Seoul metropolitan area, including northern Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday.It was known the aircraft was deployed by the U.S. Forces in Japan.The U.S. Air Force’s reconnaissance aircraft, the RC-135W, was also detected in the skies above Seoul and Incheon on Wednesday morning.A South Korean official declined to comment, saying it's difficult for South Korea to verify U.S. asset deployments, but noted that the South Korean military is also tracking and looking into activities by North Korea through coordination with the U.S.