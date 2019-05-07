Finance Minister Urges Rival Party Leaders to Help Pass Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has called on the National Assembly to swiftly pass the government’s supplementary budget plan.Hong made the call during a visit to the Assembly on Thursday where he held a series of meetings with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties.The DP’s new Floor Leader Lee In-young promised cooperation, noting parliamentary approval of the supplementary budget plan is imperative given the downward pressure on the economy. He said the extra budget also needs to be implemented in a timely manner to maximize its effect.Hong also urged the minor opposition leaders to help pass the budget plan by the end of this month. In return, Kim Kwan-young of Bareunmirae Party, Chang Byoung-wan of the Party for Democracy and Peace and Youn So-ha of the Justice Party promised they will cooperate as much as they can once the parliament is normalized.Parliamentary activities have been virtually suspended since the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) launched outdoor rallies in protest of the controversial fast-track designation of a set of reform bills.In a meeting with reporters later in the day, Hong said he's also willing to meet with LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won if such a meeting is arranged.