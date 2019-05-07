Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea-Related Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States have discussed recent situations regarding North Korea’s denuclearization and inter-Korean relations.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met on Thursday with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon in Seoul.The two sides exchanged opinions on a broad range of issues regarding situations on the Korean Peninsula, including the North’s launch of short-range projectiles into the East Sea last Saturday and Seoul’s plan to offer food aid to the North.Following the meeting, Biegun reportedly met with other North Korea experts in South Korea and exchanged views on the North’s political and economic situation.On Friday, the Washington envoy will again sit down with Lee to preside over a joint working group meeting on the North’s denuclearization and inter-Korean relations. Possible agenda items are Seoul’s planned provision of food aid as well as a bid by South Korean businesspeople to visit the long-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North.Later in the day, Biegun will visit Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and meet with either National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong or Deputy Director Kim Hyun-chong at the presidential office.