Senior Presidential Aide Emphasizes Need to Strengthen Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

A top presidential aide has stressed the need to strengthen the vitality of the South Korean economy.Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy Kim Soo-hyun delivered a congratulatory speech Thursday at a forum arranged to assess economic- and labor-related policies under President Moon Jae-in's first two years in office.Kim said the Moon administration has set policy targets based on public expectations and aspirations. He said the government has worked hard to implement them and that significant progress has been made over the past two years. He added, however, that there is still much more work to be done.Noting that reinvigorating the economy is a top priority, the secretary also vowed to help create more jobs and achieve fairer income distribution.The forum was jointly hosted by the National Economic Advisory Council, the Economic, Social and Labor Council and the Special Committee on Income-led Growth.