Seoul Bus Drivers Vote for Walkout Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Bus drivers in Seoul have voted to strike to demand better working conditions.More than 90 percent of around 17-thousand unionized bus drivers in the capital cast ballots on Thursday with almost nine out of ten voting in favor of a walkout plan.The union plans to wait until next Tuesday for the result of mediation by the regional labor relations commission before joining a planned general strike by the nationwide bus driver union. The plan would see around seven-thousand bus drivers in Seoul joining the strike from next Wednesday.The Seoul bus union is demanding a six-percent pay rise for drivers, raising the retirement age by two years to 63 years, and extending a scholarship program for the bus drivers' children.Bus operators in Seoul claim it's difficult to raise drivers’ salaries, citing a significant hike in labor costs.