[KBS Exclusive] President Moon Urges N. Korea to Stop Raising Tensions

Photo : KBS

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in held an exclusive interview with KBS this Thursday evening. Marking the completion of his second year in office, President Moon revealed his plans down the road for the next three years regarding North Korea and other pending issues.Hong Suhryung has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in has warned North Korea against its continued military action.While suspecting that the projectiles the North fired on Thursday could have been short-range missiles, the president revealed his assessment of the North Korea situation.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"One of the two projectiles fired today had a range of over four-hundred kilometers. The U.S. and South Korea both speculate this to be a short-range missile.""As the UN Security Council Resolutions state that ballistic missiles shall not be fired, even if it is short-ranged, if the recent launches of projectiles are proven to be ballistic missiles, it could be against the resolutions.""If North Korea keeps repeating these moves I would like to warn them that it could make dialogue and negotiations more difficult."During an exclusive live television interview with KBS on Thursday, Moon also acknowledged possible opposition to sending food aid to the North when the Kim Jong-un regime is raising military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.He asked rival parties to meet for talks to discuss the food aid issue.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“The U.S. and South Korea had agreed to the food aid before North Korea's launching of the projectiles, but as there has been yet another firing, we would need the support from the Korean People. Ruling and opposition parties need to discuss this matter further as well. I would hope for a talk with leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.”Asked to address the current political confrontation between ruling and opposition parties over the recent fast-tracking of controversial bills, Moon promised more dialogue with the opposition.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.