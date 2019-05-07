S. Korea Sends Rice Aid to Africa, Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 50-thousand tons of rice to four nations in the Middle East and Africa as part of its overseas food aid program.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday, the government plans to deliver 19-thousand tons of rice to Yemen, 16-thousand tons to Ethiopia, ten-thousand tons to Kenya and five-thousand tons to Uganda through the World Food Program(WFP).The ministry said that a ship carrying the rice bound for Yemen departed after a ceremony from the southwestern port of Mokpo on Friday. It is scheduled to arrive in the Middle Eastern country next month.Rice bound for Kenya and Uganda left on a ship from Ulsan on the southeast coast last Thursday, while the rice earmarked for Ethiopia departed the western port of Gunsan on Monday.Both ships are set to arrive at their destinations later this month. All together, the rice shipments mark South Korea's second rice aid package to the countries.