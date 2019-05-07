Singer Choi Jong-hoon Arrested for Alleged Gang Rape

Photo : YONHAP News

Former member of the K-pop group FT Island Choi Jong-hoon was arrested on Thursday on rape allegations.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Choi, saying that the charges have been proven and that the suspect may attempt to destroy evidence.Choi is suspected of having participated in the gang rape of a woman in March 2016 at a hotel in Daegu along with four members of a mobile chatroom that also included Jung Joon-young, who is currently facing charges of illegally filming and disseminating video footage of his sexual encounters.Earlier in the day, Choi and two others appeared at a court hearing to determine whether they should be arrested, with the court ultimately issuing warrants for Choi and one of the other two.The victim reportedly claims she was gang raped while intoxicated after having drinks with the five in March 2016.