Parties Give Mixed Reaction to Moon's Special Interview on KBS

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have given mixed evaluations of President Moon Jae-in's special interview with KBS on Thursday, in which he laid out his plans and ideas on key issues.The ruling Democratic Party said in a statement that the interview will help increase public trust of the Moon government, highlighting the president’s clear presentation of ideas and positions on important matters, including North Korea's recent weapons tests and relations with opposition parties.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) strongly criticized Moon's interview as a propagandized “declaration of war” against the nation, deriding the administration’s “socialist trends.”LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said Moon was busy defending North Korea's positions rather than promising to change his North Korea policy.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said the interview was meaningful in a communicative sense, but that the president chose to promote his vision for the economy instead of admitting to failed policies.The opposition Party for Democracy and Peace commented that it was timely for the president to ask for bipartisan cooperation for a plan to send food aid to North Korea and to propose dialogue with the heads of the ruling and opposition parties.However, the party argued that the president failed to present a coherent vision on jobs and the economy.The Justice Party, meanwhile, called for more vigorous efforts by the government to push for social and economic reforms and bring about changes in the lives of ordinary people in order to realize what the president has called "greatness of the ordinary."