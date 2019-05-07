President Moon Says Prosecution Should Accept Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said the prosecution is facing the prospect of reform because it failed to commit itself to its proper role.In an exclusive interview with KBS on Thursday marking the completion of his second year in office, Moon articulated his view that the discussion for judicial reform started due to problems with the prosecution.Moon said that the prosecution's failure to fulfill its responsibility as an inspection agency led to reform bills seeking to establish a special agency to investigate corruption by senior public officials, including prosecutors, and the rebalancing of prosecutorial and police authority.The bills, which stem from key campaign promises then candidate Moon made prior to his inauguration, have been fast-tracked at the National Assembly and are opposed by the prosecution.In Thursday’s interview, Moon urged the prosecution to take a more humble attitude, arguing that there is general public consensus that the prosecution cannot reform on its own.He added that the prosecution will have the chance to make suggestions to the proposed reform bills as the National Assembly will be gathering opinions before a final version is codified.