S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korean Missile Launches at Working-Group Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. coordinated their approaches to North Korea's launch of short-range missiles in a joint working-group meeting on denuclearization and inter-Korean relations on Friday.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon presided over the meeting, held at Seoul's Foreign Ministry, and discussed details and follow up measures related to North Korea’s recent weapons tests.North Korea launched two suspected short-range missiles on Thursday and multiple projectiles last Saturday into the East Sea.The two allies are expected to have discussed the provocations and their diplomatic implications as well as ways to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.Biegun also paid a courtesy call to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha before the working-group session.