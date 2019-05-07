Pres. Moon: Difficult to Speak on Special Pardons for His 2 Predecessors

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has assumed a cautious stance over the prospect of special pardons being granted to former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.Appearing Thursday on a special KBS television interview marking the completion of his second year in office, Moon said it is difficult for him to comment on the matter before final court rulings are delivered for the former leaders.He said, however, that the situation breaks his heart and is particularly burdensome since it involves his predecessors.Former President Lee Myung-bak was sentenced to 15 years in prison last October on corruption charges, but is currently out on bail pending an appeal.Meanwhile, ex-President Park Geun-hye is serving a 25-year sentence on corruption-related counts and another two years for violating political party election laws. Park was impeached in 2017.