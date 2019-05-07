Pres. Moon Wants to Discuss Food Aid with Rival Camp Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed to rival party leaders that they sit down for talks to discuss the provision of food aid and other North Korea-related issues.Moon made the proposal on Thursday during a special live television interview on KBS marking the completion of his second year in office.He said the public is frustrated by the recent parliamentary stalemate, and expressed a desire to promptly address the provision of food aid to the North and other inter-Korean issues as a way of breaking through a political deadlock resulting from the recent fast-tracking of controversial bills.The president also stressed the need to launch another round of talks with a multipartisan consultative body involving himself and the floor leaders of rival camps to discuss bills on people’s livelihood and a proposed supplementary budget plan.