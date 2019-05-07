S. Korean Military: Seoul, Washington Assess N. Korea's Missiles Were Not Ballistic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says Seoul and Washington have jointly assessed the projectiles launched by North Korea on Thursday were short-range missiles.A ranking military official shared this insight while speaking to reporters on Friday. When asked whether the projectiles were similar to those launched by the North last Saturday, the official revealed there were differences in the launchpads used as well as the flight patterns.The official added that intelligence units in South Korea and the U.S. are working on further analysis to confirm more details.In regards to a Reuters report that said the Pentagon described the projectiles as ballistic missiles, the official said it is not the official stance of the Pentagon.North Korea fired two projectiles from the northwestern part of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, one of which flew 420 kilometers and the other 270 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.Under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from using ballistic missile technology.