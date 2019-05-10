Trump Says N. Korea Not Ready to Negotiate

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has addressed the recent series of live-fire drills by North Korea, saying he is not happy about them. While exerting pressure on the North with a show of military force and sanctions enforcement, Trump said North Korea doesn't seem to be ready for talks just yet.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Well we're looking at it very seriously right now. There were smaller missiles, short range missiles. Nobody's happy about it but we're taking a good look and we'll see, we'll see..."U.S. President Donald Trump says his government is taking North Korea's recent missile launches very seriously.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump revealed his assessment of the current North Korea situation.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I know they want to negotiate. They're talking about negotiating but I don't think they're ready to negotiate, because we have to either do--it's very much like China. The vice premier is coming here today. We were getting very close to a deal then they started to renegotiate the deal, we can't have that. We can't have that."Just five days after firing around 20 rockets and a tactical guided weapon, North Korea on Thursday launched what are presumed to be two short-range missiles into the East Sea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We'll see, we'll see. The relationship continues, but we'll see what happens."While emphasizing his personal relationship with Kim Jong-un, President Trump continues to exert maximum pressure on North Korea.Around the same time the two North Korean projectiles were soaring over the peninsula, the U.S. Air Force test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. The unarmed Minuteman III flew towards the central Pacific Ocean, carrying an empty reentry vehicle.Hours after the launch on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department also announced it had seized the North Korean cargo ship "Wise Honest" that was used to transport North Korean coal to China, Russia and other countries in violation of international sanctions.In a first-of-its kind sanctions enforcement, the U.S. decided to take possession of the North's second-largest cargo vessel, which had already been detained in Indonesia for more than a year.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.