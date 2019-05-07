S. Korean Military Insists Nature of N. Korea's Missiles Remains Unclear

Photo : KBS

The South Korean military has reaffirmed its position that it is unclear whether the short-range missiles North Korea fired a day earlier were ballistic missiles, despite a Pentagon announcement that they were.That's according to parliamentary defense committee head Ahn Gyu-back, who was briefed by Korea’s Defense Ministry and Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.Ahn told reporters that on Thursday, Pyongyang is believed to have fired two short-range missiles at an altitude of 40 kilometers at distances of 420 and 270 kilometers, respectively.The lawmaker said a more precise analysis is required before Seoul and Washington can clearly determine whether the missiles violate UN Security Council resolutions that ban the North from firing ballistic missiles.Regarding media reports on the ballistic missile assessment from the Pentagon, Ahn said it was not an official announcement.