Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Closes the Week Up 0.29%

Write: 2019-05-10 15:42:05Update: 2019-05-10 16:01:52

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-03 points, or point-29 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-108-point-04.

The KOSPI dipped below two-thousand-100 in intra-day trading for the first time in four months as the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, but recovered.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-60 points, or zero-point-22 percent, to close at 722-point-62. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-eight-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-177 won.
List

Editor's Pick