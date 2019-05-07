Economy KOSPI Closes the Week Up 0.29%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-03 points, or point-29 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-108-point-04.



The KOSPI dipped below two-thousand-100 in intra-day trading for the first time in four months as the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, but recovered.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-60 points, or zero-point-22 percent, to close at 722-point-62.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-eight-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-177 won.