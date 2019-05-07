US Says Door Remains Open for Dialogue With N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. diplomat on North Korea says the door remains open for Pyongyang to return to denuclearization talks.That's according to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha after she met with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Friday.The remarks come a day after North Korea fired two short-range missiles, which some in the U.S. are reportedly describing as ballistic missiles.If confirmed, it would mark a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit such launches.During their meeting, Kang raised concerns that Pyongyang's latest missile activity could hampers efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and diffuse military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the need for three-way dialogue between the two Koreas and the United States.