Unification Minister Stresses Inter-Korean Cooperation in Health, Medical Fields

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says that as inter-Korean relations deepen, cooperation in health care and medicine will become increasingly important.Kim made the remark on Friday during a congratulatory address he gave at an event marking the opening of the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul.The minister was invited to the ceremony by Archbishop of Seoul, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.Kim said as inter-Korean dialogue and relations began to be restored since last year, significant steps have also been made in cross-border cooperation in the health care and medical sectors.He pointed to the example of the leaders of the two Koreas agreeing to cooperate in the health care and quarantine fields during their summit last September, which was followed up with an agreement to first work on the prevention of contagious diseases.Kim added that if Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital makes the most of its strategic location as the northernmost university hospital in South Korea and the Catholic University of Korea's extensive experience with North Korea projects, it can play a pivotal role in facilitating medical cooperation between the two Koreas.