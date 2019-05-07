Labor Ministry Holds Urgent Meeting on Looming Bus Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will step up mediation efforts between bus drivers and bus companies in order to prevent a nationwide bus strike.The Employment and Labor Ministry on Friday held an urgent meeting of labor office chiefs from across the country and discussed strike-related moves and response measures.Vice Minister Im Seo-jeong who chaired the meeting said bus operations are critical to the public's daily life and that collective action by just one or two bus operators will have huge ramifications.He asked local labor officials to exert mediation efforts so that employers and unionized bus drivers can reach an agreement.Union members of the Korea Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation earlier voted for a walkout, demanding a pay raise ahead of the implementation of the mandatory 52-hour workweek rule that is set to take effect in July.The members have warned that if mediation fails, they will go on an all-out strike from next Wednesday morning.On Wednesday and Thursday, an overwhelming 96-point-six percent of unionized bus drivers voted for a general strike.