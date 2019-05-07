Ruling Party Welcomes Moon's Proposal to Meet with Rival Party Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has welcomed President Moon Jae-in’s proposal that he and rival party leaders sit down together to discuss the provision of food aid to North Korea.In a statement issued on Friday, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan also expressed an expectation that the president and the parties’ representatives will have comprehensive discussions on state affairs, including pending issues related with public livelihoods.Lee said he hopes the prospective meeting will build momentum to secure cooperation on the government’s North Korea policies and see broad exchanges of views on urgent issues, including the supplementary budget plan, flexible work hour system and minimum wage decision-making system.Emphasizing an urgent need to normalize the National Assembly, he urged the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to stop unjustified outdoor protests over a fast-track designation of several reform bills and return to parliament and cooperate on passage of key bills.Speaking in a television interview with KBS on Thursday to mark his two years in office, Moon proposed the meeting to discuss food aid to the North amid heightened tension surrounding the North’s recent missile launches.