S. Korea Reaffirms Need to Give Food to N. Korea Despite Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has ensured that its planned food supply for Pyongyang is still necessary despite heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula triggered by the North's launches of what are presumed to be short-range missiles.Unification Ministry Deputy deputy spokeswoman Lee Yoo-jin said in a regular media briefing on Friday that the government has not changed its views on the need for humanitarian food aid given the North’s serious food shortages.However, she added the government will try to sufficiently collect public opinions on the issue before taking action, emphasizing public consensus and support regarding the food aid plan.Her remarks are in line with President Moon Jae-in's comment during an exclusive live television interview with KBS on Thursday. Apparently mindful of possible opposition to sending food aid to the North at a time of heightened tension over the North's missile launches, Moon expressed hope to discuss the matter with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.