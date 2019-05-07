Gov't Reviews Long-Term Energy Plan Focused on Renewable Energy

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The South Korean government has convened a committee meeting to review a mid- and long-term energy plan focused on significantly raising the country’s dependence on renewable energy sources.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday that earlier in the day its energy committee reviewed the third energy basic plan and other issues.The plan, disclosed to the public last month, is aimed to increase the portion of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to up to 35 percent by 2040. It also outlines the vision and goals of energy policies set to be implemented over the next 20 years.The results of the committee reviews will be delivered to the Committee on Green Growth for further deliberations. The plan will be finalized following a Cabinet review.