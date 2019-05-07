Bloomberg: US to Remove S. Korea from Currency Manipulator Watch List

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to be crossed off from Washington’s watch list for potential currency manipulators.Bloomberg on Thursday quoted unidentified sources familiar with the matter as saying that South Korea together with India will be removed from the U.S. watch list for foreign-exchange practices of countries under its monitoring.The sources said the changes will be reflected in a biannual report from the U.S. Treasury Department to be issued later this month. South Korea and India remained on the department’s last watch list released in October along with China, Japan, Germany and Switzerland.The sources also said the Trump administration plans to increase the number of countries under its scrutiny for currency manipulation from 12 to 20, adding that Vietnam will likely be newly designated as a currency manipulator.