Military Discovers French ID Tag Presumed to be of Korean War Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

A relic presumed to belong to a Korean War dead from France has been unearthed from an area along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The South Korean Defense Ministry on Friday revealed that 71 additional pieces of remains presumed to belong to fallen soldiers from the Korean War were excavated between last Friday and Thursday.So far, the South Korean military has unearthed a total of 163 pieces of human remains since it launched the excavation project south of the Military Demarcation Line on April first.In addition to human remains, around 240 relics were discovered on Tuesday, including an identification tag that reads “MOALIC. YVES, M RENNES', 'FRENCH.” The ministry presumes it belonged to a French soldier who died while fighting for South Korea during the three-year war that ended in 1953.The ministry plans to share related information on the relic with the French government and discuss measures to hand it over.