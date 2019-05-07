Seoul's Deputy National Security Adviser Discusses Denuclearization with US Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Office Deputy Director Kim Hyun-chong met with Washington’s point man on North Korea on Friday to discuss cooperation between the two allies on the North’s denuclearization.The South Korean presidential office said in a written briefing that Kim held talks with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun for 80 minutes in the afternoon.The two shared assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed measures regarding bilateral coordination for complete denuclearization and lasting peace of the Korean Peninsula, including follow-up measures to what was discussed during Tuesday’s telephone talks between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.Earlier in the day, Biegun paid a visit to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to exchange opinions on peninsula-related situations.He also presided over a joint working group with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, and discussed the two countries’ possible responses to the North’s latest short-range missile launches.