Pence: US to Stand Firm in Dealing with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says his government will "stand firm" in dealing with North Korea.In an interview with Fox News aired on Friday, Pence addressed the prospect of nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang in the wake of a series of missile launches by the regime.While referring to President Donald Trump's remarks a day earlier, Pence said the American president doesn't seem to want to negotiate right now and his government is "going to continue to stand firm."North Korea on various occasions has noted that it wants the U.S. to take incremental steps alongside its gradual denuclearization. The Trump administration, on the other hand, is demanding the North undergo complete nuclear disarmament before U.S.-led UN sanctions are lifted.Just five days after conducting a similar projectile launch, North Korea on Thursday fired what are presumed to be two short-range missiles into the East Sea. The move was taken as a sign of the Kim Jong-un regime's frustration over stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.