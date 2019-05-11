Trump: N. Korean Missile Launches Do Not Constitute Breach of Trust

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the wake of a recent series of missile launches in North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump says he does not consider the military action as "a breach of trust." Trump hinted, however, that eventually he might lose faith in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn't consider North Korea’s missile launches "a breach of trust.”During an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump downplayed the recent series of military exercises in the North, calling them “very standard stuff.”While noting that he does not regard the short-range missile firings as a breach of trust at all, Trump added that at some point he might.Just five days after conducting a similar projectile launch, North Korea on Thursday fired what are presumed to be two short-range missiles into the East Sea. The move was taken as a sign of the Kim Jong-un regime's frustration over stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Well, we're looking at it very seriously right now. There were smaller missiles, short range missiles. Nobody's happy about it but we're taking a good look and we'll see, we'll see..."Trump hasn't yet lost his faith in Kim Jong-un but he told reporters a day earlier that his government is taking North Korea's recent missile launches at least very seriously.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I know they want to negotiate. They're talking about negotiating but I don't think they're ready to negotiate, because we have to either do--it's very much like China. The vice premier is coming here today. We were getting very close to a deal then they started to renegotiate the deal, we can't have that. We can't have that."While referring to Trump's remarks, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Friday that the U.S. is "going to continue to stand firm" in dealing with North Korea.North Korea on various occasions has noted that it wants the U.S. to take incremental steps alongside its gradual denuclearization. The Trump administration, on the other hand, is demanding the North undergo complete nuclear disarmament before U.S.-led UN sanctions are lifted.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.