[Politico] Trump: N. Korean Projectiles "Very Standard Stuff"

Write: 2019-05-11 11:49:08Update: 2019-05-11 12:57:43

In a media interview, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he doesn't consider North Korea's recent short-range missile launches as a breach of trust at all.

Speaking with U.S. political news outlet Politico on Friday, Trump was asked whether he considered the launches a breach of trust between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

While calling the projectiles "very standard stuff," Trump said he doesn't consider the military move a breach of trust. 

He added, however, that at some point he may lose faith in Kim Jong-un.
