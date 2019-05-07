International [Politico] Trump: N. Korean Projectiles "Very Standard Stuff"

In a media interview, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he doesn't consider North Korea's recent short-range missile launches as a breach of trust at all.



Speaking with U.S. political news outlet Politico on Friday, Trump was asked whether he considered the launches a breach of trust between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



While calling the projectiles "very standard stuff," Trump said he doesn't consider the military move a breach of trust.



He added, however, that at some point he may lose faith in Kim Jong-un.