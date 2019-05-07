Defense Chief Thanks France for Freed Korean Hostage

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has delivered South Korea's gratitude to the French military for a rescue operation that saved a Korean and three other hostages in Burkina Faso.The South Korean defense chief on Friday held telephone talks with the French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, who explained the hostage rescue operation conducted in the West African nation.Seoul's Defense Ministry said that Jeong expressed "deep gratitude," asking Parly to deliver the South Korean government's condolences to the families of the two French soldiers killed during the operation.The phone conservation, which lasted 20 minutes, wasat the request of the French minister.On Friday, the French presidential Élysée Palace announced that French special forces freed four hostages from a militant group in Burkina Faso.During the phone call, Minister Jeong also notified Paris about the discovery of a military identification tag believed to belong to a French soldier who fought in the Korean War. The tag was found during excavation work inside the Demilitarized Zone at the inter-Korean border.The ministers agreed to hold close consultations on ways to share information on the war dead and hand over such identification tags to France.