2 Samsung Electronics Execs Arrested in Accounting Scandal

Photo : KBS News

​Two Samsung Electronics executives have been arrested on charges of attempting to hide evidence related to the accounting fraud scandal at sister company Samsung BioLogics.A senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrants on Saturday for the two individuals, an executive director surnamed Seo in charge of corporate security affairs and another executive director surnamed Baek responsible for business strategies.The judge cited a risk of evidence destruction considering how the suspects and related figures had responded to the investigation.Prosecutors allege the two executives have played a role in concealing and manipulating accounting data and internal reports of the conglomerate's biopharmaceutical unit Samsung BioLogics since last year ahead of an accounting fraud probe.They are suspected to have ordered employees to erase related data on their smartphones and computers and have them hide computer servers and hard drives, including under factory floors.During a search of Samsung BioLogics headquarters in Incheon on Tuesday, prosecutors found company servers and notebooks concealed under the floor of its factory conference room.The prosecution believes the evidence destruction was perpetrated on the corporate level by Samsung Group and plans to widen the probe to other top Samsung officials including group chairman Lee Jae-yong's close aide Chung Hyun-ho, who is a president at Samsung Electronics.