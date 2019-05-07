U.S.-China Trade Talks End Without A Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Trade talks between the U.S. and China ended without a deal on Friday as Washington raised tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports. The announcement hit the value of the Korean won, which fell to a two-and-half-year low during trading before rebounding slightly.Jim Bulley has more.Report: Trade talks between the U.S. and China ended without a deal on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump moved ahead with a plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports.While both Washington and Beijing have indicated there will be further discussions, the new round of U.S. tariffs has renewed the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.Markets around the world reacted negatively to the news, with the U.S. S&P 500 falling more than one percent.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dipped below two-thousand-100 in intra-day trading for the first time in four months before rebounding to close up at two-thousand-108-point-04 after Trump said that talks were "candid and constructive."The Korean won closed at one-thousand 177 to the dollar but fell to one-thousand 181-point-four during trading, the worst exchange rate since January 2017.The Korean government held a meeting on Friday where it said it would come up with a slew of measures to bolster exports, increase digital trade and diversify the Korean export markets.Higher tariffs imposed on Chinese goods will increase the burden on Korean companies that have production plants in China. Nearly 79 percent of Korean exports to China as of 2017 are intermediate materials.Jim Bulley, KBS World Radio News