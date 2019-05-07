Culture S. Korean Violinist, N. Korean Soprano to Perform in China

Classical musicians of South and North Korea will hold a joint performance in China.



The Lindenbaum Festival Orchestra said Saturday it is taking part in a recital scheduled at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Sunday morning.



The concert hosted by the non-profit amateur Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra has invited a South Korean violinist and a North Korean soprano to perform Sunday.



Violinist Won Hyung-joon is the artistic director of the Lindenbaum Orchestra.



North Korean classical singer Kim Song-mi entered the prestigious Pyongyang University of Music and Dance at age 16 after which she studied at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Russia on a state scholarship. Her career is now based in China.



The latest collaboration was realized when director Won met with Kim in Beijing last November and signed a memorandum of understanding on plans to form an inter-Korean orchestra and hold a global tour.



The two sides pushed for an inter-Korean art festival in Jeju Island last December and even obtained approval from Seoul's Unification Ministry but the event eventually did not take place.



Instead, exchanges will continue through the Shanghai concert.