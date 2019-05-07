S. Korean Woman Freed After Kidnapping in Africa Arrives in France

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman, who was rescued by the French military after nearly a month of captivity in the western African country of Burkina Faso, safely arrived in Paris on Saturday.The Korean woman in her 40s was one of the four hostages freed from a militant group in the African nation after being held hostage for 28 days. Two French tourists and the Korean national were airlifted on a special plane and arrived in Paris on Saturday. Two French soldiers died in the rescue operation.French President Emmanuel Macron greeted the three freed hostages as they arrived at a military airport west of Paris.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that South Korean Ambassador to France Choi Jong-moon, who also welcomed the hostages at the airport, relayed to Macron President Moon Jae-in's gratitude for rescuing the Korean national and his condolences for the two fallen French special forces officers.Choi said that the freed South Korean woman appeared to have no particular problem with her health, but she will have medical checkups at a military hospital in France.