Inter-Korea 70 Countries Urge N. Korea to Avoid Provocation, Continue Dialogue

Seventy countries have reportedly urged North Korea to avoid any provocation and to continue dialogue with the United States on denuclearization.



According to Radio Free Asia on Saturday, the countries, who are members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty or NPT, announced a joint statement in a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday.



In the statement, the countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan and Britain, said North Korea is violating UN Security Council resolutions and posing a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.



The statement said the countries welcomed the North's commitment to its complete denuclearization, but the communist country is not taking steps to fulfill its obligation.



The statement came after the North's recent test-firing of projectiles and other weapons.