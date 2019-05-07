Temples Nationwide Celebrate Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

Buddhist temples across the nation hosted events marking the two-thousand-563rd birthday of the Buddha on Sunday.A service held at Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul brought together around ten-thousand Buddhist monks and lay members, including the Venerable Wonhaeng, who is the supreme patriarch of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.The mass at Jogye Temple began with a cleansing ceremony and the dedication of six offerings such as fruit, rice and tea to Buddha.In a celebratory speech, the Venerable Wonhaeng stressed the importance of harmony and unity, saying that harmony will free people from unnecessary suffering and lead to comfort.Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo attended the event and read a congratulatory message by President Moon Jae-in.Families of victims of industrial accidents also took part in the Buddhist mass.