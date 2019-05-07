FAO to Open Office in Seoul Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will open an office in Seoul on Monday.The government said on Sunday that Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Lee Gae-ho and FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva will attend an opening ceremony for the office at 5 p.m. on Monday.The office will serve as a channel of communication and exchanges between South Korea and the FAO and seek joint projects on coping with poverty and food security issues, along with sharing agricultural know-how with developing countries.The agriculture ministry expects the office will help enhance the country's status and influence in the UN organization.The ministry said the Seoul office will officially begin operations during the second half of this year after completing preparatory work, such as the hiring of staff.