Gov't to Discuss Measures Sunday as Bus Strike Looms Large

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss measures as bus drivers in Seoul are set to stage a nationwide strike on Wednesday.The Transport Ministry and the Labor Ministry will hold a joint meeting at 3 p.m. at the government complex in Seoul regarding the bus drivers' walkout plan.Bus drivers will stage a general strike from Wednesday unless companies promise to protect their livelihoods by Tuesday, as they claim their wages will be reduced significantly when the 52-hour workweek system is applied to them starting in July.Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap will discuss diverse ways to produce a compromise and emergency plans to prepare for a possible strike along with senior officials of the two ministries.