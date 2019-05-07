Menu Content

Kyodo: Abe to Continue to Seek N. Korea Summit Despite Firing of Projectiles

Write: 2019-05-12 13:53:40Update: 2019-05-12 13:54:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reportedly continue to seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without condition, separating the summit from the North's recent firing of projectiles.

Quoting a government official in Tokyo, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Sunday that Abe has decided that in spite of the North's recent launches of projectiles, it would not be good for him to miss an opportunity to meet with Kim and demand the resolution of the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North.

Kyodo, however, said that it is uncertain whether Pyongyang would accept the calls of a summit with Abe, who is supporting continued enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.
