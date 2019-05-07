Ex-Vice Minister Grilled Again over Sex, Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui appeared for questioning by prosecutors for the second time in three days on Sunday over allegations he received bribes and sexual favors from a land developer.Kim arrived at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office at around 1 p.m. and entered the building without answering reporters' questions.Kim took office in March 2013 as vice justice minister but stepped down after just six days amid allegations that he attended a sex party hosted by developer Yoon Jung-cheon at his villa in Wonju.Kim is accused of receiving over 100 million won in bribes from Yoon in exchange for business favors between 2006 and 2008 and nearly 50 million won from another person. The ex-vice minister also faces allegations that he and Yoon sexually assaulted women in 2008.The former vice minister reportedly denied most of the allegations during the previous questioning on Thursday.The prosecution is considering requesting an arrest warrant for Kim after completing the questioning on Sunday.