Pompeo Reaffirms US Won't Repeat Past Mistakes on N. Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reaffirmed that his country will not repeat the past mistakes of previous administrations in dealing with North Korea.According to the State Department on Sunday, Pompeo presented the position in a speech during an event marking the 40th anniversary of the Claremont Institute in California on Saturday.Pompeo said past efforts and agreements with the North only produced more North Korean nukes and American diplomatic failure, adding that U.S. diplomacy with North Korea is focused on making sure the U.S. will never reopen the North's nuclear file.Stressing cooperation with South Korea, Japan and other allies on the North Korean issue, Pompeo noted Washington is committed to convincing China and Russia that the resolution of the issue is in the best interest of the world.The secretary also said his country is working hard to ensure international agreements will advance U.S. interests.