Gov't Says Bus Fare Increase Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

With a nationwide bus strike looming large, the government said that increasing bus fares may offer a realistic solution to an anticipated rise in labor costs.Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap issued the statement on Sunday after holding a meeting at the government complex in Seoul to discuss the issue.The ministers said in the statement that while the central government will offer as much support as it can, raising bus fares is necessary to address issues that will arise when shortened work hours force bus companies to hire more drivers.The statement said that in Seoul and its surrounding regions, fares have recently been raised every four years, and in other parts of the country, fares have stayed the same since 2012 to 2017.The ministers urged local governments to actively seek ways to ensure stable bus services, including a fare increase.Last week, unionized bus drivers across the country voted overwhelmingly in favor of a general strike, calling for pay hikes and manpower increases in time for the implementation of a mandatory 52-hour workweek in the bus industry starting in July.