Ruling Bloc to Make All-out Efforts for Parliamentary Passage of Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc has agreed to make all-out efforts to ensure the extra budget bill will pass in parliament within this month.The government, presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party agreed on the urgent need to pass the six-point-seven trillion won budget bill during a policy meeting on Sunday at the prime minister's official residence.DP spokesman Hong Ik-pyo said the ruling bloc also agreed to do its best to ensure the parliamentary passage of other major bills this month, which are aimed at changing the status of firefighters to state employees and promoting the use of big data.The three sides agreed to urge the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to swiftly return to the assembly to normalize parliament proceedings and mobilize all policy means available to deal with growing downside risks in exports and investment and increasing volatility in the financial market.