Pres. Office: Moon's One-on-One Meeting with LKP Chief Impossible

The presidential office has effectively turned down a proposal by the chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in.An official at the top office told KBS on Sunday that the one-on-one meeting proposed by LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn is impossible at the moment, adding the presidential office is working to realize a meeting between President Moon and the heads of five political parties.The official said that if the president agrees to a separate one-on-one meeting with Hwang, other smaller opposition parties would not approve.The presidential office is reportedly discussing internally the possibility that Moon will meet the five party leaders first and then hold a one-on-one meeting with Hwang.The president proposed a meeting with the five party leaders during a special interview on KBS last week.