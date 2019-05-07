Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Earns 5th Win of the Season

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up his fifth win of the season with a strong performance.The South Korean left-hander threw nine strikeouts in eight innings and allowed only one walk and one hit on Sunday, leading his team to a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.Ryu collected his second straight shutout victory following his second-career shutout against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.The 32-year-old threw 116 pitches against the Nationals, a career high since his Major League Baseball debut in 2013. He is now 5-1 on the season with a one-point-72 earned run average(ERA).