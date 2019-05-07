Kang Sung-hoon Captures First PGA Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kang Sung-hoon has captured his first PGA Tour victory eight years after his debut.Also known as Sung Kang, the 31-year-old on Monday closed with a four-under 67, with seven birdies and three bogeys, at the PGA AT&T Byron Nelson held at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.Finishing at 23-under 261 total for the tournament, he beat American golfers Matt Every and Scott Piercy who both tied for second two strokes behind.Since making his PGA debut in 2011, Kang claimed his first victory in his 159th attempt.It is also the first victory for a South Korean golfer in two years since Kim Si-woo won a PGA title at the Players Championship in May 2017.Kang is the sixth South Korean to clinch a PGA title, following Choi Kyeong-ju, Yang Yong-eun, Bae Sang-moon, Noh Seung-yul, and Kim.