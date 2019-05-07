Finance Minister Meets with Union Leaders Ahead of Imminent Bus Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held talks with union leaders behind closed doors as bus drivers across the country are set to stage a general strike on Wednesday.Hong on Monday met with Federation of Korean Trade Unions President Kim Joo-young and Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation President Ryu Keun-joong at the central government complex in Seoul.Their discussions were focused on whether or not the government will provide financial support to protect the livelihoods of bus drivers who claim their wages will be reduced significantly when the 52-hour workweek system is applied to them starting in July.The unions believe the central government must provide support since it is in charge of transportation policies.However, Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said in a news conference Sunday that the planned bus strike is not directly related to the 52-hour workweek policy. The ministers said local governments should consider raising bus fares to address issues that will arise when shortened work hours force bus companies to hire more drivers.The central government transferred its duties regarding financial support for buses to local governments in 2002, but only a few regions, including Seoul, are currently carrying out semi-public systems for buses.