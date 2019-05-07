Survey: Hallyu Taking Vietnam by Storm

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that Hallyu, or the Korean Wave phenomenon, has taken Vietnam by storm.Vietnamese market researcher Q&Me said on Sunday that it asked 917 Vietnamese adults about their thoughts on South Korea. Among the respondents, 76 percent said they have a positive view regarding the nation while 37 percent said they are deeply fond of South Korea.When asked what first comes to mind when they think about South Korea, 42 percent said Korean food, followed by kimchi, K-pop and Korean movies.In regards to Korean food, 68 percent said they like it and 32 percent said they love it, while 25 percent were very fond of South Korean movies and TV dramas.The survey also found that 51 percent of respondents like and 20 percent love K-pop, with their most favorite groups being BTS, Big Bang and Blackpink.