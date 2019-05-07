Pres. Office Calls for Resumption of Dialogue with Opposition Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called on opposition parties to reopen the multi-partisan dialogue involving the president and floor leaders of the five major political parties to discuss the supplementary budget and other pending issues.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung on Monday "earnestly requested" the resumption of the standing consultative council, which was proposed by the president last week.Ko also said President Moon Jae-in's proposed meeting with the leaders of the five parties should be held as soon as possible in order to discuss a range of issues, including South Korea's planned humanitarian food aid to North Korea.The top office effectively rejected the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won's counter-proposal to convene the standing council by excluding two minor parties with less than 20 seats in parliament.It also turned down LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn's proposal for a one-on-one meeting with the president.A presidential official told KBS that the top office has suggested a possible one-on-one meeting between the president and the LKP leader following Moon's meeting with the five party leaders.